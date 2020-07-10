Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,593,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,293 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.60% of Principal Financial Group worth $394,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 101,664 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG opened at $39.86 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

