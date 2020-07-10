State Street Corp Acquires 117,760 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $372,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after buying an additional 1,201,388 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,919,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 988,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,599 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $1,939,403.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 684,569 shares of company stock worth $109,055,785. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN opened at $181.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.42.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.