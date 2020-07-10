State Street Corp Cuts Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

State Street Corp lowered its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,547,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,871 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.80% of WP Carey worth $386,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in WP Carey by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WP Carey by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after buying an additional 1,531,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. Citigroup cut their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

NYSE WPC opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.042 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

