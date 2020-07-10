Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,738,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.79% of Brown & Brown worth $388,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $169,214,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,673,000 after buying an additional 369,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,317,000 after buying an additional 293,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

BRO opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

