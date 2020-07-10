State Street Corp Has $427.12 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.52% of NVR worth $427,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 35.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,255.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,258.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,354.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $47.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,387.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

