State Street Corp Has $433.93 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,552,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.76% of Masco worth $433,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

