10,753,799 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,753,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,680,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.39% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

WTRG opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.01. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

