State Street Corp Buys 3,065,858 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065,858 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.76% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $463,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 83.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 123,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 218.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 124,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 352,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COG shares. CSFB lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

