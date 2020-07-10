Jane Street Group LLC Sells 4,765 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $541.27 million, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

