CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CTS were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CTS by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

