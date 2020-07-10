Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,560 Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Cryolife worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Cryolife stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Cryolife Inc has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $726.50 million, a P/E ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

