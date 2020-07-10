Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 38.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,546,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,773,000 after buying an additional 4,950,941 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,259.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,392,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after buying an additional 2,380,454 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after buying an additional 628,330 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 980,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after buying an additional 426,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,624,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 419,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.