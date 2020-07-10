Invesco Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of South State worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 43.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 2.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in South State by 14.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.02.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.