Invesco Ltd. Has $3.65 Million Position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

CUBI opened at $10.33 on Friday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

