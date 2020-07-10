Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.72

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 274783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUY. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

