Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE AIV opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,806,000 after purchasing an additional 172,190 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,527,000 after acquiring an additional 289,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

