Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,161 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.16% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BATRA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $183.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

