Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,725 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,725 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Jernigan Capital worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 822,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 113,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 104,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 109,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 216,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCAP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of JCAP opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.04. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.