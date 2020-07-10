Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of St. Joe worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 25.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 94.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. St. Joe Co has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.98.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.