202,956 Shares in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 202,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,689,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEM opened at $40.06 on Friday. 1life Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -14.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 1life Healthcare from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

