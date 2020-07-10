Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,649 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $46,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at $837,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,631.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,986 shares in the company, valued at $844,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,073 shares of company stock worth $149,726. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $394.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.