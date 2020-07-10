Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.36 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 789,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $21,755,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 137,457 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $451,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $277,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 347,251 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,034. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSI stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

