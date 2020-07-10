iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of iRobot worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,480,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,010. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.74.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

