Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 52-Week High at $225.00

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $225.00 and last traded at $223.19, with a volume of 24467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.26.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -169.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336 shares in the company, valued at $234,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,628 shares of company stock worth $55,187,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

