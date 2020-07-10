Sarah Bany Sells 12,500 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,115,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sarah Bany sold 13,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $991,500.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Sarah Bany sold 13,158 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,008.08.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 1,474 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,920.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sarah Bany sold 12,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $1,002,375.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sarah Bany sold 195 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Sarah Bany sold 5,813 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $501,080.60.

On Friday, June 5th, Sarah Bany sold 10,998 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $947,807.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 12,819 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,000,010.19.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sarah Bany sold 3,357 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $250,062.93.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

