Lindy Langston Sells 8,757 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 8,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $669,122.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,248,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 362.43 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

