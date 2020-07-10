Robert Darren Lee Sells 1,726 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $532,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Darren Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proofpoint alerts:

On Friday, May 15th, Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $198,984.94.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00.

Shares of PFPT opened at $122.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.