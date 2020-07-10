Stephen Cotton Sells 169,606 Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $195,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Cotton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Stephen Cotton acquired 682 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $750.20.

On Friday, June 12th, Stephen Cotton bought 872 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $749.92.

On Monday, June 8th, Stephen Cotton purchased 50,069 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.03.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals Inc has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aqua Metals stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 435.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,418 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of Aqua Metals worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

