Doug Bailey Sells 1,500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $180,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $60,950.00.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $120.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Teladoc Health Hits New 52-Week High at $225.00
Teladoc Health Hits New 52-Week High at $225.00
Sarah Bany Sells 12,500 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Stock
Sarah Bany Sells 12,500 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Stock
Lindy Langston Sells 8,757 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc Stock
Lindy Langston Sells 8,757 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc Stock
Robert Darren Lee Sells 1,726 Shares of Proofpoint Inc Stock
Robert Darren Lee Sells 1,726 Shares of Proofpoint Inc Stock
Stephen Cotton Sells 169,606 Shares of Aqua Metals Inc Stock
Stephen Cotton Sells 169,606 Shares of Aqua Metals Inc Stock
Doug Bailey Sells 1,500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc Stock
Doug Bailey Sells 1,500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report