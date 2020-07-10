Doug Bailey Sells 1,500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $180,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $60,950.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $120.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

