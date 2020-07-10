David C. Gray Sells 4,000 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

