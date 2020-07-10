Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$175,040.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.76, for a total value of C$175,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,265,199.68.
Steven Busby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 15th, Steven Busby sold 5,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total transaction of C$167,350.00.
Pan American Silver stock opened at C$44.08 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.22 and a 52-week high of C$45.00. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.58.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.
