Mark Goldin Sells 3,854 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $149,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 553,808 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 232,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

