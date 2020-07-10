-$0.44 EPS Expected for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CHEF stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.89 million, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 2.00. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 495,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after buying an additional 252,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

