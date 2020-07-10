Tunc Doluca Sells 2,500 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $993,630.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $808,220.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
  • On Friday, May 8th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00.

MXIM stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: Fiduciary

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Latest News

Jane Street Group LLC Sells 4,765 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd
CTS Co. Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,560 Shares of Cryolife Inc
Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF
Invesco Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in South State Corp
Invesco Ltd. Has $3.65 Million Position in Customers Bancorp Inc
