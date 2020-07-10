Tunc Doluca Sells 2,500 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $993,630.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $808,220.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00.

MXIM stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

