Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Victrex (VCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Victrex (LON: VCT):

7/8/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,700 ($20.92).

7/8/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/8/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/26/2020 – Victrex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/26/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/24/2020 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/11/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/1/2020 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($25.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,600 ($32.00).

5/21/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.54) price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/19/2020 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($27.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,320 ($28.55).

5/12/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2020 – Victrex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($29.53) price target on the stock.

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,873 ($23.05) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,012.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,142.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68).

Victrex (LON:VCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victrex plc will post 13753.131019 EPS for the current year.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

