Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Victrex (VCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Victrex (LON: VCT):
- 7/8/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,700 ($20.92).
- 7/8/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 7/8/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/26/2020 – Victrex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/26/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 6/24/2020 – Victrex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 6/11/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/1/2020 – Victrex was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($25.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,600 ($32.00).
- 5/21/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.54) price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2020 – Victrex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 5/19/2020 – Victrex was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($27.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,320 ($28.55).
- 5/12/2020 – Victrex had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/12/2020 – Victrex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($29.53) price target on the stock.
Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,873 ($23.05) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,012.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,142.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,645 ($20.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68).
Victrex (LON:VCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victrex plc will post 13753.131019 EPS for the current year.
