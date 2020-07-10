Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $12.20 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

NYSE:TS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.43. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,800 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 6,919.7% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after buying an additional 1,639,974 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 351.8% in the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 723,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 563,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $6,568,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

