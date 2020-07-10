Brokerages Anticipate Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 271.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

MBRX opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

