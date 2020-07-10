Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Post -$1.64 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the lowest is ($1.72). Interpace Diagnostics Group posted earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($1.08). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million.

IDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.48% of Interpace Diagnostics Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

