Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $131,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 10th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $117,015.00.
- On Wednesday, May 6th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.
Shares of PLMR opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of -0.10. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $92.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Palomar by 61.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.
Palomar Company Profile
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.