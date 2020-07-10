Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $131,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $117,015.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of -0.10. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Palomar by 61.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

