Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Alcoa worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 37.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 267,737 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 105.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,828 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $8.50 to $11.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NYSE AA opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

