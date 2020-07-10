Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of International Bancshares worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 139.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 27.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 351,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,797 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 61,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

IBOC stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.29. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

