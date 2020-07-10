Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of Seacor worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,485,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Seacor stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $545.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

