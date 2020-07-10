Invesco Ltd. Sells 17,286 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

