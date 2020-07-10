Invesco Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 1,146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $1,540,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 72,138 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

