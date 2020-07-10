Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,893 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Toll Brothers worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

