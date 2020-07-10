Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,410,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $249,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $23.08 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $31.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

