Invesco Ltd. Buys 45,801 Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 101.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 201.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

