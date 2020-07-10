Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,518 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,903,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 342,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

BBU opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

