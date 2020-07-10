Invesco Ltd. Sells 151,272 Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 151,272 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Nordic American Tanker worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth $6,033,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAT opened at $4.06 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $624.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

