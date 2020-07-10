Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $45.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.