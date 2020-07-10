Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $45.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Alcoa Corp
Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Alcoa Corp
Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in International Bancshares Corp
Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in International Bancshares Corp
Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Sells 17,286 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
Invesco Ltd. Sells 17,286 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
Invesco Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II
Invesco Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II
Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc
Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report